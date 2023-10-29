The President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi. | Photo: Ernesto Mastrascusa/EFE

The president of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, stated this Sunday (29) that the attacks by Israel, which is advancing on Gaza by land, sea and air, “can force everyone to act”.

“The crimes of the Zionist regime have crossed red lines and this could lead everyone to act. Washington doesn’t want us to take any action, but they continue to give broad support to Israel,” said Raisi on X, formerly Twitter.

Israel Defense Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari said this Saturday (28) that the country is “advancing in the phases of the war” against Hamas terrorists.

“Infantry, armored, engineering and artillery forces are participating in the activities, accompanied by heavy bombardment,” said Hagari. In his television address, he highlighted that Israeli soldiers are still fighting in the Palestinian enclave.

Furthermore, the Israel Defense Forces spokesman confirmed that two Hamas leaders responsible for the group’s air and sea command were killed. “Their elimination represents good progress in the phases of war and helps forces fight a weakened enemy.”