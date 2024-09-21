Home policy

Christoph Gschoßmann

There is no peace in the Middle East. Iran is celebrating a new weapon amid ongoing tensions. It is called “jihad.”

Tehran – Iran is provoking amid growing tensions: The leadership in Tehran has showcased a new ballistic missile and a state-of-the-art attack drone, according to media reports.

Iran presents new attack drone: “No demon is thinking of aggression”

“Today, our defense and deterrence capabilities have grown so much that no demon even thinks of aggression against our dear Iran,” said Iran’s new President Massoud Peseschkian, according to a report by the state news agency Irna on Saturday at a military parade in Tehran, where the weapons were presented.

According to Irna, it is said to be a Jihad-type solid-fuel rocket. It was developed and manufactured by the aerospace department of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

Iran: Shahed drone now flies more than 4,000 kilometers

According to the report, it has a range of a thousand kilometers. The Shahed-136B drone is an upgraded version of the Shahed drone type 136. New features include additional functions and a range of more than 4,000 kilometers, it said.

Western governments accuse Iran of supplying both drones and ballistic missiles to Russia for use in Moscow’s war of aggression against Ukraine. Britain, France, Germany and the USA therefore imposed new sanctions against Tehran at the beginning of September.

Iran is accused by the West of supporting Russia

According to the Foreign Ministry, Iran is cooperating militarily with Moscow, but this has no connection with the war in Ukraine. Tehran also claims that it has always worked for a quick end to the war in Ukraine and has also supported diplomatic negotiations.

Iran also provides financial and military support to the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon. This also applies to the radical Islamic Palestinian organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip, which is classified as a terrorist organization by the EU and the USA, and the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Hamas attack on Israel: Arab world in state of emergency since October 7

The Arab world is in a state of escalation in several regions. Since the unprecedented Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 and the resulting war in the Gaza Strip, regional tensions have increased massively.

According to Israeli sources, Hamas fighters killed at least 1,205 people in their major attack and abducted 251 others as hostages in the Gaza Strip. According to Hamas figures, which cannot be independently verified, more than 41,000 people have been killed so far in the Israeli offensive in response to the attack.

The situation escalates: Pager explosions in Lebanon leave 37 dead

Since October 8, Israel’s north has also been under constant fire from the pro-Iranian Hezbollah, which is allied with Hamas. Israel is responding to the attacks with counterattacks in Lebanon. The situation has escalated further with the targeted killing of high-ranking Hezbollah commanders by the Israeli army in Lebanon and explosions of Hezbollah militia communication devices (pagers) attributed to Israel.

The explosions, which occurred in two waves, killed 37 people and injured almost 3,000. Iran condemned the attacks. On Saturday, Hezbollah reported the death of 16 members of an elite unit in an Israeli air strike in Beirut the previous day. (cgsc with afp and dpa)