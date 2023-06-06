Iran presented on Tuesday its first hypersonic missile, capable of circumventing “all anti-missile defenses” thanks to its high speed greater than that of sound (Mach 5), reported the state agency IRNA.

The “Fattah” hypersonic missile, with a range of 1,400 kilometers, was presented in the presence of the President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, and the Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Hosein Salami.

The commander of the Revolutionary Guards Aerospace Force, General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, called the new weaponry a “big leap” in the country’s defensive capacity, according to Iranian media.

The source highlighted “Fattah’s” ability to fly at Mach 12-13 speeds in and out of the atmosphere and its high maneuverability, which would help it avoid defense systems.

“This new missile is capable of outwitting all anti-missile defense systems. Their target is missile defense systems,” Hajizadeh said.

Iran thus joins the exclusive club of countries that have tested this type of missilesuch as the United States, China, North Korea and Russia.

The Persian country has developed a national arms industry over the last four decades, due to the international embargo, with special interest in missiles, and has several that reach 2,000 kilometers, enough to reach Israel.

At the end of May, Tehran presented a new missile with a range of 2,000 kilometers and a warhead of 1,500 kilosequipped with liquid fuel engines and more accurate than previous versions.

Iranian ballistic missiles are a source of concern for the United States, Europe and some countries in the Middle East, although Tehran authorities say they only have a defensive and deterrent role.

The presentation of the missile coincides with the reopening on Tuesday of the Iranian diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia, after the two rival countries will agree in March to normalize their diplomatic relations with Chinese mediation after seven years of rupture.

EFE