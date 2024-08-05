Axios: Blinken warns G7 of possible Iranian strike on Israel on August 5

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned G7 countries that Iran could strike Israel in the near future.

During a meeting with the foreign ministers of the G7 member states, the politician suggested that Tehran and Hezbollah could attack the Jewish state as early as Monday, August 5. He stressed that “it is still unclear what form the retaliatory strike will take.”

The Secretary of State added that Washington does not have information about the exact time and date of the alleged attack, but it could begin within 24 hours from the moment this information is disclosed.

Photo: Iranian Army Office / Globallookpress.com

G7 declares threat of war in Middle East, calls for peace

The G7 countries noted the worsening military escalation in the Middle East. G7 representatives stressed the importance of preventing a full-scale war and called for peace and restraint in all states in the region.

“All parties involved must refrain from continuing the current destructive cycle of retaliatory actions, reduce tensions and engage constructively to de-escalate the situation,” reads the text of the statement signed by all members of the association.

It was noted that the liquidation of the leader of the Palestinian radical movement Hamas Ismail Haniyeh only exacerbated the conflict in the Middle East. The incident was called a show of force by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in response to the shelling of the Golan Heights by Lebanese militants.

Photo: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader / WANA (West Asia News Agency) / Reuters

Israel is preparing for a multi-day, exhausting attack on the country

Tel Aviv has begun preparations for a possible multi-day attack by Iran and the Lebanese Hezbollah movement. This information was confirmed by representatives of the Jewish state authorities.

“They’re just trying to wear us down,” said an Israeli official who spoke on condition of anonymity, not ruling out Iran launching missiles and drones at Israel in the coming days.

Related materials:

Previously, there was also a suggestion that Iran plans to launch its most powerful blow to the enemy on August 12-13, a mournful day for the Jewish people.

The Jerusalem Post said the attack was likely planned with the support of the Hezbollah movement.