Iranian security forces opened fire on travelers at a Tehran subway station and beat up women who did not wear the mandatory hair veil, while protests over the death of Mahsa Amini in the country have entered the third month.

Read also

Footage shared on social media shows passengers running towards exits, with many of them falling and being trampled, after police opened fire on a crowded platform. Police were also filmed through train windows marching through carriages and beating women with batons.