Still a child victim of the violent repression unleashed by the Iranian regime against the protests that have been going on for months in Iran. According to reports on social media ‘Iran True’, Saha Etebari, a 12-year-old girl, was killed when plainclothes officers fired at the car in which she was traveling with her family in the province of Hormozgan. An identical dynamic to the one that last November 16 led to the death of Kian Pirfalak, a 9-year-old boy killed by officers who shot at the family car, seriously wounding the child’s father.