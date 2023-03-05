In Iran, numerous parents demonstrated on Saturday because of alleged poisoning attacks on schoolgirls. Protests broke out in the capital Tehran and other cities. According to media reports, hundreds of schoolgirls have complained about symptoms such as malaise, nausea or palpitations over the past few weeks and some have been taken to hospitals. According to the Ministry of Health, it was “mild poisoning.” Some politicians have blamed it on Islamist extremists opposed to girls’ education.

As of Saturday, more than 30 schools in at least 10 of Iran’s 31 provinces were affected. Videos posted on internet forums showed parents picking up their children outside school buildings and some girls being taken to hospitals by ambulance or bus. A rally by parents in front of the Ministry of Education building in western Tehran turned into an anti-government demonstration, a video shows.

President Raisi speaks of conspiracy

Hundreds of cases of girls being poisoned in dozens of schools have been reported in the past three months. The city of Qom was particularly affected. On Friday, President Ebrahim Raisi instructed the interior and intelligence ministries to investigate the poisoning cases. He described this as a “conspiracy by the enemy to stir up fear and despair among the population”. This is a plan to spread chaos in the country, Raissi said on Friday. “The enemy is trying to scare and unsettle parents and students,” he said in a speech to a crowd in southern Iran, which was broadcast live on TV. On Tuesday, the health ministry said hundreds of girls in several schools had fallen ill. Some Politicians have suggested they may have been targeted by religious groups opposed to girls’ education.

Raissi left open who he thinks the enemies of the Islamic Republic are. However, the USA and Israel are regularly referred to as such. The Deputy Governor of the Tehran suburb of Pardis, Resa Karimi Saleh, told the Tasnim news agency that a tanker truck was seen next to a school, which was probably connected to the poisoning. The same tanker was also in Kom and Borudsched in the western province of Lorestan. There, too, schoolgirls had suffered poisoning. “Security guards at a parking lot where the fuel tanker was parked were also poisoned,” Saleh said, citing Pardis. He did not give further details.

The US President’s Office was concerned about the reports of poisoning on Thursday. US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said in Washington that these are “deeply disturbing” and that the world needs to know why. Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock made a similar statement. “The reports of poisoned schoolgirls in Iran are shocking,” she wrote on Twitter. All cases must be completely cleared up. The Iranian authorities criticized this demand: This is an interference in Iran’s affairs, it was said in Tehran.







A spokeswoman for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said the allegations were worrying that girls were being deliberately assaulted in mysterious circumstances. The results of a state investigation would have to be published and the perpetrators brought to justice.