In the opening game, Iranians were silent; act was considered a show of support for protesters in the country

Timidly, Iran’s players sang the national anthem before the 2-0 victory against Wales this Friday (25.Nov.2022) for the 2nd round of Group B of the World Cup in Qatar. Part of the crowd booed the action of the Iranian players.

In Iran’s debut game in the competition, against england, the players were silent during the performance of the anthem. The act was seen as a show of support for the country’s protesters.

The nation has seen protests since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died after being detained by police for “inappropriate use” of the Islamic headscarf, as custom dictates.

مزدور های بی شرف‌ pic.twitter.com/7iCX2J3WzV — Kasra Aarabi (کسری اعرابی) (@KasraAarabi) November 25, 2022

Women in the Iran crowd held banners with messages like “free iran” and “female lives matter🇧🇷

The game marked the 1st expulsion of the 2022 Cup: goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey, from Wales, after a hard foul on Taremi. In the 2nd half, Hennessey landed his knee on the Iranian striker’s face.

Iran pressed harder, but only managed to score in the 2nd half stoppage time. In 3 minutes, there were 2 goals: by Cheshmi in the 52nd minute and by Rezaeian in the 55th minute.

The 3 points are important in Iran’s quest to qualify for the next phase of the Cup. Against England, Iranians lost 6-2🇧🇷