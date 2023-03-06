ISNA: Iran plans to put satellites into orbit at an altitude of 500 km in December

Iran intends to put into orbit two satellites of its own production in cooperation with Russia. This was reported by the ISNA agency, reports TASS.

It is specified that the withdrawal is scheduled for December. It is expected that the Kousar and Khodkhod satellites will be launched into orbit at an altitude of 500 kilometers from the Earth’s surface.

Earlier, Iranian Minister of Information and Communication Technologies Isa Zarepur said that the country intends to build three more satellites together with Russia. “God forbid, according to the agreements reached, we will build Khayyam-2, Khayyam-3 and Khayyam-4 in cooperation with Russia,” he said. Isa Zarepur noted that the Khayyam satellite project was developed by the Iranian Space Agency, and the construction of the apparatus took place on the territory of Russia.