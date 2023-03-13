DUBAI (Reuters) – Iranian judicial authorities have pardoned 22,000 people who took part in anti-government protests, Iranian judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei was quoted on Monday as quoted by the official IRNA news agency.

State media reported early last month that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had pardoned “tens of thousands” of prisoners, including some detained at protests in a deadly crackdown on dissent.

“So far, 82,000 people have been pardoned, including 22,000 people who took part in the protests,” Ejei said.

He did not specify how long pardons were granted or if or when people were charged.

Iran has been swept by protests since the death of a young Iranian Kurd in the custody of the country’s moral police last September.

Iranians from all over the country protested, marking one of the boldest challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution.

(By Elwely Elwelly)