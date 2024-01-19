One will be held today emergency meeting of the National Security Council of Pakistan to discuss recent tensions with Iran. This was reported by the Dawn website, specifying that the meeting will be chaired by the interim prime minister, Anwar ul Haq Kakar, who reduced his trip to the Davos Economic Forum after the clashes, and will be attended by ministers and the head of army, Asim Munir.

The meeting will take place in a tense atmosphere, although the crisis with Tehran seems to be about to ease. Following a contact between the Deputy Foreign Minister, Hayat Qureshi, and his Iranian counterpart, Rasul Mousavi, the spokesperson of the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, Mumtaz Baloch, underlined the existence of “positive exchanges” with Iran despite recent mutual bombings against “terrorist” targets.

Mousavi said that the latest statement from the Iranian Foreign Ministry “constitutes the final point of tensions between Iran and Pakistan” and underlined that “the leaders and senior officials of both countries know that only terrorists and enemies benefit from tensions”, adding that “the main problem of the Islamic world is to stop the crimes of the Zionists in Gaza”.