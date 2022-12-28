TEHRAN. Iranian authorities have overturned the death sentence handed down to Hamid Ghareh Hassanlou, a radiologist arrested during ongoing protests in the Islamic Republic. The reformist newspaper writes it Etemad quoting Fatima Qara Hassanlou, sister of the man who was sentenced to death after a trial that activists denounced as unfair.

“At a later stage we will have to try to prove my brother’s complete innocence,” said the woman, explaining that the man “will probably be released on bail until the next court hearing.”

