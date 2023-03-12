The Iranian Interior Ministry announced that more than 100 people have been identified, arrested and investigated for the recent cases of poisoning of students, especially female students, in the provinces of Tehran, Qom, Zanjan, Khuzestan, Hamedan, Fars, Gilan, West Azarbaijan, East Azarbaijan, Kordestan and Khorasan Razavi.

In the various episodes, which began last November, the students suffered from fainting, nausea, suffocation and other symptoms after reporting “unpleasant” smells in the school premises, and some even ended up in hospital. “The first investigations show that a certain number of these people, out of malice or adventurism and with the aim of closing the classrooms and influenced by the psychological climate created, have adopted measures such as the use of harmless and malodorous substances – reads the statement of the ministry statement -. Among those arrested there are individuals who have had hostile motives, tried to create fear and horror among people and students, close schools and create pessimism towards Islamic power”.

The Interior Ministry then concluded by saying that “investigations are underway to find possible links with terrorist organizations and that the number of poisoning incidents has decreased in recent days”.

US sources: “The regime is lying, it is a diversion to distract from protests and crises”

According to an analysis by the American news agency specializing in the Middle East The Media Line, several sources inside Iran and Iranian experts suggest that the poisonings of girls in schools in Iran were instead carried out, if not on behalf of the Tehran government, with its complicity in distracting public opinion from the protests in the squares against the regime. Placing the blame on “a handful of Taliban extremists” whom the authorities can fight would actually be a loophole to “exempt the Islamic system as a whole from any responsibility”.

The Iranian Supreme Court upheld the death sentence of Swedish-Iranian dissident Habib Farajollah Chaab for “forming, managing and leading the rebel group Harakat al-Nidal”. The man, who disappeared two years ago while in Turkey and was put on trial in the Islamic Republic, was also accused of “conceiving and carrying out numerous terrorist operations in the province of Khuzestan”.