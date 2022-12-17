CAIRO (EGYPT). Iranian authorities have arrested one of the country’s most famous actresses, Taraneh Alidoosti, on charges of spreading falsehoods about anti-government protests that have been going on in the country since mid-September. This was reported by the Iranian state news agency Irna.

Alidoosti is the star of the Oscar-winning film The client. The arrest came a week after she posted an Instagram post expressing solidarity with the first protester to be executed for alleged crimes committed during nationwide protests. According to the news published on the official Telegram channel of state media, Alidoosti was arrested because she did not provide “any documents in line with her claims”.

Engaged in the world of culture and entertainment

Thirty-eight years old, daughter of a former footballer and a sculptor, actress Taraneh Alidoosti is one of the most committed representatives of the world of Iranian culture and entertainment. A month ago you declared that you were ready to “pay any price” to stay in your country and to support the ongoing protests.

Departed from Tehran and arrived at the Oscar

Taraneh Alidoosti began her acting career at the age of seventeen, making her debut as a protagonist in Rasoul Sadrameli’s film Man, taraneh, panzdah sal daram, a role that earned her critical acclaim and the best actress award at the 2002 Locarno Film Festival – where the film obtained the special jury prize. Over the years you have worked with some of the most important Iranian authors. In 2008, directed by Abbas Kiarostami, she starred in Shirin, in 2016 she co-starred in the film The Client, 2017 Oscar winner for best foreign film, directed by Asghar Farhadi with whom she had already worked in About Elly in 2009.

Last May at the Cannes Film Festival

The actress had also worked in a successful TV series, Shahrzad, between 2015 and 2016. Her latest film, Leia’s brothers, directed by Saeed Roustaee, was presented in competition at the Cannes Film Festival last May.

The protest photo without hijad

On November 9, a photo of her without the hijab and holding the sign written in Kurdish “Woman, life, freedom”, the slogan of the protests, went around the world. A few days earlier, on November 5, Alidoosti had published a post: “I am staying and I have no intention of leaving as they say, I have no passport or residence in any other country except Iran”.

