Iran | Organization: Almost 90 people executed in a month

Iran|Human Rights Watch, which examined the number of executions, noted that the executions have continued during the reign of the new president.

20.8. 18:15

in Iran dozens of people have been executed in just one month, reported Human Rights Watch in its announcement on Tuesday.

87 people sentenced to death have been executed in the country since the president, who was considered a reformist Masoud Pezeshkian was selected for his position at the end of June.

One had been arrested during the headscarf protests that started with the 22-year-old Mahsa Aminin after he died after being arrested by the chastity police in 2022. According to the organization, others had been sentenced to death at least for murder, drug offenses or rape.

“Iranian authorities are carrying out brutal executions while touting their recent presidential election as evidence of real change,” said the organization’s Iran researcher Nahid Naghshbandi.

According to the researcher, the new president of Iran should urgently cancel or postpone the existing death sentences and start reforming the judicial system.