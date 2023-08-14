Iran | One was killed in a shooting at a Shia Muslim holy mausoleum

Several were wounded. No party immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

13.8. 23:35

One one person has died and several have been wounded in a shooting at the holy Shah Cheragh mausoleum of Shia Muslims in Shiraz, Iran, according to state media based on official information. Earlier, the news agency Irna reported that there were four fatalities, but the news has since been changed.

Even earlier, Media information about the number of victims and the course of events varied.

According to the local authorities, the wounded have been sent for treatment.

Irna and the news agency Tasnim previously said there were two attackers, but the commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards later told state television that there was only one shooter and that he had been arrested.

No party immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. According to Irna, the president of Iran Ebrahim Raisi has ordered an investigation into the incident and swore in his statement that the perpetrators will be held accountable.

Mausoleum is considered the holiest place in southern Iran. In October of last year, there was also a mass shooting in the same place, where a dozen people died and dozens were wounded. At that time, the extremist organization Isis claimed responsibility for the attack.

Last year, two men were publicly hanged for the shooting in October. In addition, three other defendants in the case were sentenced to long prison sentences for belonging to an extremist organization. According to the authorities, the main suspect in the case died from the injuries he received during the arrest.