Iranian Foreign Minister Abdollahian: Iran is ready to mediate in Russia’s negotiations with Ukraine and the EU

Iran has offered the European Union (EU) and Ukraine its mediation in negotiations with Russia. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian told reporters about this, a Lenta.ru correspondent reports.

“We are ready at the presidential level, at the level of foreign ministers to continue efforts to establish peace, tranquility and end the war, we hope that optimal results will also be achieved along this path,” the Iranian diplomat said.