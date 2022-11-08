The Guardian: Internal conflict flared up in Iran over the supply of drones to Russia

A number of conservatives and journalists in Iran oppose the supply of drones to Russia and insist that Moscow is the aggressor in the conflict with Ukraine. In this regard, the government of the country is offered to supply drones to Kyiv, reports newspaper The Guardian.

The publication, in particular, refers to the editor of the conservative newspaper “Jomhuri-e-Islami” (Jomhouri-e-Islami) Masih Mohadzheri. The journalist believes that official Tehran should, firstly, “advise the side that unleashed the war to comply with international rules.” Secondly, Mohajeri believes that Russia has no right to use drones allegedly provided by Iran in Ukraine. And, finally, the journalist insists that the Iranian side publicly condemn the actions of the Russian authorities. “You shouldn’t put all your eggs in the Russian basket. This method is contrary to the “neither to the East nor to the West” policy, which is the core of the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the editor suggested.

According to The Guardian, the words of the former Iranian ambassador to Moscow, Nematollah Izadi, also point to the internal conflict in the Islamic Republic. According to him, the Iranian Foreign Ministry and the government’s diplomatic corps did not even know that a deal to sell drones had taken place.

Sayyed Mohammad Marandi, an informal adviser to the Iranian negotiating group on the future of the Iran nuclear deal, took a different stance. So, he criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for congratulating the new government of Israel. “When Zelensky talks about ‘true democracy in action’ and that the two regimes (Israeli and Ukrainian) share common values, what he means is that they both treat enslaved ethnic Russian Ukrainians and the indigenous population of Palestine with the same racial contempt.” Marandi said.