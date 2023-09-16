The Energy Agency described the Iranian measure of enslaving about two-thirds of its inspectors from the country as “inappropriate and unprecedented,” and considered it to hinder its ability to supervise Tehran’s nuclear activities.

“I strongly condemn this unilateral, disproportionate and unprecedented measure that affects the planning and inspection activities that the Agency normally conducts in Iran, and is openly inconsistent with the cooperation that should exist between the Agency and Iran,” Rafael Grossi, Director General of the Agency, said in a statement.

In Tehran, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani stressed that political pressure against Iran in the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency will lead to the opposite result. He said: “It is a matter of regret that Britain, France, Germany and America are seeking through political militarization at the Board of Governors meeting under the guise of ‘defending the International Atomic Energy Agency and the safeguards agreement, but with the aim of overturning the facts of sincere cooperation between Iran and the International Agency.’”

He stressed his country’s commitment to “the principle of cooperation with the International Agency within the framework of the safeguards agreement.” Noting that the joint statement issued in March 2023 constitutes the framework for accelerating the pace of resolving the so-called outstanding issues surrounding the safeguards agreement. He stressed “the necessity of raising these issues that have political agendas behind them, because they hinder the course of cooperation between the two sides.”