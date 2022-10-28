Chased, stopped and forced into a car by ” robust Iranian security agents in plain clothes ”. These are the last hours in which Nika Shahkarami, 16 from Tehran, was seen by her friend Ladan, a key witness to understand how the girl really died. One of the thousands took to the streets in Iran to demand justice for Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old who died after being arrested by the Tehran moral police on suspicion of wearing the Islamic veil badly. Nika, like Mahsa, would die at the hands of Iranian agents. To support the testimony of Ladan, who in the square burned the Islamic veil together with Nika, there are dozens of videos obtained exclusively by CNN, as well as eyewitnesses contacted by the broadcaster.

Nika tried to escape that night, as seen from the videos, and also to hide crouched behind a car, fearing for her safety. According to the Iranian authoritieswho did not show her body to her mother for eight days after her death for identification, the death of the young woman ” has nothing to do with the protests ” and it was caused by a fall from a very tall building. In short, it was “ a suicide ”as reported by the public prosecutor of Tehran quoted by the Iranian media.

“I wanted to save her, but I couldn’t do it – Ladan told CNN – There were about 20 or 30 Basiji on motorcycles on the sidewalk”, that is, the men of the paramilitary organization at the forefront in the repression of demonstrators. “Shahkarami was throwing stones at them. I was scared and I even walked past her and said, ‘Be careful, dear!’ because there were a number of plainclothes policemen on the streets looking for her ”, she added. But ” fifty meters ahead they caught her ”.

” I remember she was very brave because she also got into the garbage can and didn’t get out. She also burned the scarf, “said Najmeh, a protester who was with Nika at the demonstration and whom CNN indicates with a pseudonym. And it was precisely this frontline role that made Nika a target to hit. for the Iranian authorities.

PARENTS AND BROTHER MAHSA AMINI AT HOME ARRESTS – The parents and brother of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old girl arrested on 13 September in Tehran by the moral police on charges of not wearing the Islamic veil correctly and died while in custody, were placed under house arrest. The news was reported by the broadcaster al-Arabiya, quoting a cousin of Mahsa, Irfan Murtazai, saying that he “held the Iranian authorities responsible for the killing of Mahsa Amini”.