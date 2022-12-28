At least a hundred people who have participated in the protests in recent months in Iran risk execution or receive indictments or death sentences, the Oslo-based NGO Iran Human Rights (IHRNGO) warned on Wednesday.

The number, of which a dozen have already been sentenced to death, is a “minimum” and the real number is believed to be “much higher” due to pressure from the authorities on the families, according to IHRNGO.

This organization ensures that all the defendants in these cases have not had access to a lawyer or fair trials and have suffered torture to force confessions.

The number of people killed in the protests amounts to 476, of which 34 are women and 64 are children, according to the IHRNGO count, which claims to have received “a large volume” of reports of more deaths that it continues to investigate “under considerations of security and interruptions in the Internet network.

“Despite the fact that more than a hundred days have passed since the beginning of the nationwide protests, hundreds of deaths, thousands of arrests and executions of people, the revolt for real change and for fundamental rights continues,” he said in a statement. the director of this organization, Mahmood Amiry Moghaddam.

Moghaddam stressed that an increase in popular participation in the country and the support of the international community would help to “reduce” the cost of the protests.

The riots began with the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish girl after being arrested by the Morality Police for not wearing the veil correctly, but they have evolved and now the protesters are calling for the end of the Islamic Republic founded by Ayatollah Ruholá Khomeini. in 1979.

Born in 2005 and registered in Norway since 2009, Iran Human Rights (IHRNGO) claims to be made up of people from inside and outside of Iran and has members in the United States, Canada, Japan and several European countries.

EFE.

