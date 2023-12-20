Iran: “Child bride Samira Sabzian hanged at dawn”

Samira Sabzian, the former child bride sentenced to capital punishment for killing her husband, was hanged at dawn in Iran: the NGO Iran Human Rights reports.

“For years a victim of gender apartheid, child marriage and domestic violence, Samira today was the victim of the murderous machine of an incompetent and corrupt regime, a regime that has sustained itself solely by killing and instilling fear. Ali Khamenei and other leaders of the Islamic Republic must be held accountable for this crime,” she wrote on X the director of the NGO Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam.

“Like other victims of the regime's 'death machine,' Samira was among the most vulnerable members of a voiceless society. A week-long campaign was not enough to save it. We must fight every day to save the thousands of other people who risk becoming victims of the killing machine to preserve the survival of the regime.”

The Islamic Republic hung #SamiraSabzian today with the whole world as witnesses. Samira was a victim of years of gender apartheid, child marriage, and domestic violence, and today she fell victim to the incompetent and corrupt regime's killing machine. Under the regime that has… pic.twitter.com/QUrvIbJVJI — Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam (@iranhr) December 20, 2023

“Samira was a victim of the practice of child marriage and I saw how much she suffered in prison as she was denied access to her children,” wrote Iranian activist Mozhgan Keshavarz, who was Samira's cellmate. Sabzian.

Samira Sabzian was forced to marry at the age of 15. She is a mother of two children and, before killing her husband, she was a victim of domestic violence.