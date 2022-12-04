Iran | News agencies: Iran says it will abolish morality police

The actions of the morality police have sparked widespread protests in Iran. It is not yet clear what the cancellation notice means in practice.

Iran abolishes the moral police, which has aroused strong criticism among citizens, reports news agency AFP. The news agency’s information comes from the person in charge of Iran’s legal affairs By Mohammad Jafar Montazerwho told the news agency Isna about it.

Iran has seen widespread unrest since the 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in September after being arrested by the morality police for wearing a hijab incorrectly. Amini died three days later in hospital after falling into a coma, apparently as a result of the abuse.

“The moral police has nothing to do with the judiciary and has therefore been abolished,” Montazeri said, according to news agency Isna.

So far, it is not clear what Montazer’s announcement means in practice.

Sunday’s announcement of the abolition of the morality police was preceded by the president of Iran By Ibrahim Raisin Saturday’s view, according to which the matter can be approached flexibly.

Reviewers According to Iran’s security authorities, hundreds of protesters have been shot in the protests caused by Amin’s death.

Human rights activists have called on Iranian women to remove their headscarves in public. However, the gesture puts them at risk of arrest for defying Islamic dress code.

Women who have removed their headscarves have been subjected to violence by the morality police in several cases, as apparently in the case of Amin.

Islamic sharia law was introduced in Iran after the 1979 revolution. Since 1981, women have had to cover their hair and wear long, loose clothing to hide their bodies. Violations can lead to public reprimands, fines or arrest. The moral police started patrolling the streets of Iran in 2006.

The moral police termination notice is an attempt to calm down the widespread demonstrations.