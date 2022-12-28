Protests in Iran, Raisi: “No mercy for those who protest and are hostile”

”No mercy” for who protest in Iranfor those who are ”hostile” towards the Islamic Republic: with these words the Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi, who during a rally in Tehran accused what he called “hypocrites, monarchists and all anti-revolutionary currents”, rekindled the clashes in the country, noting that “the nation’s embrace is open to all, but we will show no mercy to those who they are hostile”. The reference is to those that Tehran defines ”riots” that erupted in the country after the death of Masha Aminiwho died at the age of 22 after being arrested by the so-called moral police accused of not wearing the Islamic veil correctly, thehijabs.

Protests in Iran, Boldrini: “Tajani also receives a delegation from the Iranian community”

Raisi’s words, and the seriousness of the situation in Iran, immediately induced the Italian government to take an important diplomatic step: the Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in fact, he summoned the Iranian ambassador-designate for today.

It welcomes the government’s decision Laura Boldrinia member of the Democratic Party, who wrote on Twitter: “Finally. I had asked Tajani several times to summon the ambassador or deputy to condemn what is happening in Iran. Also in the question time of 14 December last I had asked him. Now receive also a delegation from the Iranian community in Italy”.

Finally! I had asked several times to #Tajani to summon the ambassador or deputy to condemn what is happening in #Iran. Even in the question time of 14 December last I had asked for it. Now he also receives a delegation from the Iranian community in Italy. pic.twitter.com/scPhiwW8KD — Laura Boldrini (@lauraboldrini) December 27, 2022

Words of closeness to the Iranian people also from Matthew Richettigroup leader of Action – Italia Viva in the Chamber of Deputies: “Every single gesture of every Iranian woman who asks for what we take too often for granted, such as freedom and civil rights, must be supported with every instrument. And I will not tire of saying that the international community must exclude Iran until it recognizes these rights and freedoms for women and for every individual”.

Iran, a chess champion plays without a veil at the championships in Kazakhstan: the symbol of resistance

Meanwhile a new woman takes the field against the Iranian regime, showing herself without a veil. Her name is Sara Khadim al-Sharia, chess champion Iranian, who decided to participate in the 2022 World Championship in Kazakhstan without wearing the mandatory veil, at the center of the protests that have been going on in the country for months. This was announced by the Iran International website, which also published a photo of the young player without the hijab.

His gesture confirms how, despite pressure from the government, Iranian sports and art personalities continue to show their solidarity with the protests, often in international venues, the site once again underlines, which recalls that Elnaz Rekabi she was one of the first athletes to appear in a rock climbing competition in South Korea last October without the mandatory hijab.

The chess champion of#Iran #SaraKhadimAlSharia she took off her chador during the 2022 world cup in Kazakhstan. She was competing against Atusa Pourkashian, of the #USA. In this #Revolution women are breaking down gender apartheid. Nothing is the same anymore@RadioRadicale pic.twitter.com/MmtsLJKrUC — Mariano Giustino (@MarianoGiustino) December 27, 2022

Subscribe to the newsletter

