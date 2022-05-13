EIntensive travel diplomacy to Tehran was the outward sign of a new attempt to revive the nuclear agreement with Iran after all. That would not only be important so that Tehran’s nuclear program is once again subject to the rules of transparency and limitation laid down in the 2015 Plan of Action (JCPOA). The fallout from Russia’s war against Ukraine is also increasing pressure in the West to lift sanctions to trade with Iran, especially in oil and gas. This week, for example, the top EU diplomat Enrique Mora traveled to the Iranian capital, as did the monarch of the Emirate of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

On Friday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borell announced the good news: the negotiations had been “stuck” for two months, but now the blockades have been resolved. That does not mean that the talks will actually come to a conclusion. But at least “there is a prospect of a final agreement,” said Borell in Weissenhaus in Schleswig-Holstein, where he attended the G-7 foreign ministers’ meeting.