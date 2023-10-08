Iran | Narges Mohammadi, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, celebrated in a prison cell, says the family

“He knows it will cause him problems, but he accepts the risk.”

The Nobel an Iranian recipient of the Peace Prize Narges Mohammadi has celebrated the matter in a prison cell in the capital of Iran, Tehran, Mohammadi’s family tells the news agency AFP.

The 51-year-old Mohammadi was awarded for his fight against the oppression of women in Iran and for human rights and freedom. According to the family, information about the award announced on Friday first went to the prison’s men’s department, as they have better access to the phone on Fridays. Tieto arrived as a message to the women’s side.

“That same evening, the state television reported on the matter in its evening news and presented a disparaging picture of Narges. Narges and his cellmates rejoiced at this victory,” the family described in their statement on Saturday.

As a reporter and the current imprisonment of Mohammad, known as an activist, began in November 2021. The Iranian regime has sentenced Mohammad to prison several times, for a total of 31 years. For example, Mohammadi has campaigned against the mandatory use of the hijab for women and opposed the death penalty.

Spouse of Mohammad Taghi Rahmania human rights activist and former political prisoner, said Mohammad knew that the award could also cause grief.

“He knows that there will be problems for him, but he accepts that risk,” Rahmani said at a press conference on Friday.

Iran criticized the awarding of Mohammad as a “partisan and political act”.

“The award has been given to a person who has been convicted of repeated violations of the law and crimes,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

