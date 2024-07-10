Tasnim: Abbas Araghchi to Become Iran’s New Foreign Minister

Former Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will “almost certainly” head the foreign policy department in the government of the new President of the Islamic Republic Masoud Pezeshkian, reports Tasnim with reference to sources.

“The new Iranian president’s political consultants are confident that Araghchi is the best candidate for the role of the country’s Foreign Minister. If nothing special happens, his candidacy will be submitted to parliament for consideration,” the agency notes.

The authors of the article indicated that the politician “is already acting as Pezeshkian’s adviser on matters of the state’s foreign policy.” In particular, it is reported that Argachi advised the newly elected president during negotiations with leaders of Islamic resistance groups and heads of state in the Middle East.

On July 8, it became known that Russian leader Vladimir Putin called the newly elected president and congratulated him on his election victory. During the conversation, Pezeschkian expressed his readiness to sign a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement with Moscow.