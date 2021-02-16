Authorities in Baghdad and Erbil announced the start of the joint investigation into Monday night’s attack on the base that US forces have at the international airport in the capital of Iraq’s Kurdish Autonomous Region (KRG). A foreign worker from this base lost his life and eight others were injured after the impact of three rockets inside the enclosure, as reported by a spokesman for the international coalition, in an operation that caused “outrage” to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Eleven other projectiles fell in areas near the airport in an offensive claimed by an unknown group posing as Saraya Awliya al-Dam (Guardians of the Blood Brigades) and that he said he was ready to end “the American occupation.” The claim by this militia did not convince the Kurdish authorities, who see what happened as another chapter in the struggle that Iran and the United States are waging on Iraqi soil. Jafar Iminki, a member of the political leadership of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), told the Rudaw channel that “the attack in Erbil is part of the conflict between the United States and Iran. It is a message to the Americans, who have a great base here and the Americans, of course, have gotten it.

The Tehran authorities distanced themselves from what happened and condemned “any attempt to link the ataques with Iran“, According to the foreign spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh, who assured that for his country” stability and security in Iraq is key. “

The Kurdish region of Iraq has remained the safest place in the country since the 2003 US invasion that ended Saddam Hussein. These types of attacks are very rare in Erbil, although in September there was also a multiple rocket launch against this same base. On that occasion there were no deaths, but he signed up for the possible involvement of militias close to Iran, a network of Shiite paramilitary groups that were key in the defeat of the jihadist group Islamic State (IS) and that operate as a kind of state within a state. This attack comes just three weeks after the Pope’s visit, which has Erbil among the places to visit due to the strong Christian presence in neighborhoods such as Ankawa, close to the airport.

Erdogan Charges Against the West



Very close to Erbil, in Duhok province, also in the KRG, on Sunday thirteen Turkish citizens were killed in a rescue operation, held in the hands of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militia. Ankara assures that they were civilians, extreme denied by the militiamen, and Recep Tayyip Erdogan denounced that “we have not been able to hear anyone except for some faint voices. Hey, West, where are you? A reaction to Washington’s lukewarm response to the official version offered by the Turks, prompting the president to accuse Blinken of “supporting the PKK.”

Erdogan announced new military operations against Kurdish militiamen in northern Iraq and Syria, where the Syrian arm of the PKK fights hand in hand with US troops and was a key player in the campaign against the caliphate.