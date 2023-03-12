Iran | More than a hundred people arrested in Iran for poisoning schoolgirls

Iran’s Interior Ministry suggested that the People’s Mujahideen opposition group, which it classifies as a terrorist, was behind the poisonings. The group blames the actions on Iran’s clergy and the regime of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Over a hundred people have been arrested in Iran on suspicion of poisoning schoolgirls. Iran’s state-owned company tells about the arrests news agency IRNAnews agency AFP and the US CNN.

According to the Iranian Ministry of Interior quoted by IRNA, more than a hundred people have been “identified, arrested and investigated.”

The ministry blamed parties with “hostile goals” towards the Islamic regime as well as individuals who were after “vandalism or adventure” for the poisonings.

“Among those arrested are people who have hostile goals and whose purpose is to terrorize people and students and close schools,” the ministry announced.

Iran announced the first of the arrests on Tuesday.

Ministry of the Interior hinted at possible connections to the People’s Mujahedin opposition group, which was expelled from the country and operates from Albania. Iran has classified the group as a terrorist organization.

According to AFP, the group’s spokesman Gobadi of Shah called the claims a “ridiculous show” intended to cover up Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei the culpability of the institutions they lead.

“The crime of poisoning thousands of schoolgirls is the work of no one but the clergy and its security and repression apparatus,” said Gobadi.

Khamenei called earlier poisonings as “unforgivable” and demanded “severe punishments” for the perpetrators.

Even more than 5,000 students have been victims of poisoning in the wave of poisoning of schoolgirls that started in November.

The poisonings started about two months after the young Kurdish woman Mahsa Aminin his death after being arrested by the chastity police had set off widespread protests in Iran. The demonstrations had also spread to schools.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre According to According to Jean-Pierre, the cases need a credible and independent investigation that will bring the perpetrators to justice.

“The possibility that Iranian girls are being poisoned just because they want an education is unacceptable.”

Deputy Health Minister of Iran Younes Panahi already guessed beforethat the reason behind the poisoning of schoolgirls was an effort to stop girls from going to school.