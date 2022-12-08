Images released by Iran’s judiciary website show Mohsen Shekari in court during his trial in October: a prisoner convicted of a crime allegedly committed during ongoing protests in the country. The 23-year-old was executed for injuring a member of a paramilitary force during a protest, the judicial authority and the Iranian news agency Mizan Online said. The man was accused of blocking a road and attacking a member of the security forces with a bladed weapon in Tehran. His name would be Mohsen Shekari. The charge would be that of “enmity against God” and this charge carries the death penalty. This is the first official execution linked to the protest movement that has been shaking Iran for almost three months, since the death of 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini.



00:47