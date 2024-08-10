Home policy

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Russia is expected to receive a shipment of weapons from Iran soon. Russian soldiers are said to have already been trained on the Fath-360 system.

Moscow/Tehran – Russia is under pressure in the Ukraine war. Not least because the Ukrainian armed forces are attacking the Russian border region of Kursk. However, Moscow is said to be on the verge of a new deal with Iran. It concerns the delivery of the Fath-360 short-range ballistic missile system. It would not be the first time that Russia has received support from Iran.

Iran missiles for Russia: escalation in Ukraine war threatens

According to a Reuters report on August 9, dozens of Russian servicemen are to be trained in Iran on the Fath-360 system. This information comes from European intelligence sources who informed Reuters. According to the sources, hundreds of these Fath-360 systems could soon be delivered to Russia for use in the Ukraine war. However, the exact timing of this delivery is still unclear.

On December 13, 2023, representatives of the Russian Defense Ministry and Iranian officials reportedly signed a contract in Tehran for the supply of the Fath-360 satellite-guided weapons and another ballistic missile system from Iran’s state-owned Aerospace Industrial Organization (AIO) called Ababil, an anonymous source told Reuters.

“Dramatic escalation” threatens: Iran supplies missiles to Russia

After training Russian military personnel on the Fath-360 system, which has a maximum range of 120 kilometers and can fire a warhead weighing up to 150 kg, “the only possible next step” would be to deliver these systems to Russia.

The US and its NATO and G7 partners have said they are “ready to respond swiftly and decisively should Iran undertake such renditions”. A spokesman for the US National Security Council said this would “represent a dramatic escalation of Iranian support for Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine”. He added: “The White House has repeatedly warned against deepening the security partnership between Russia and Iran since the start of the large-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.”

Iranian missiles for Russia: “Top-class Ukrainian systems” needed

One military expert suggested that by deploying the Fath-360 missiles, Moscow could use a large part of its arsenal for targets beyond the front line and use the Iranian warheads for targets at closer range. Iran has long denied that it supplies weapons to Russia.

Justin Bronk, senior research fellow for air power at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), a London-based defence think tank, said: “The delivery of large numbers of short-range ballistic missiles from Iran to Russia would further increase the pressure on Ukraine’s already severely overstretched missile defence systems.” He added that only “top-of-the-line Ukrainian systems” would be able to counter the ballistic threat. These include the US Patriot system and the European SAMP/T systems. (vk/Reuters)