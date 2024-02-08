Friday, February 9, 2024
Iran | Meta deleted the Facebook and Instagram accounts of Iran's spiritual leader

February 8, 2024
Khamenei has had five million followers on Instagram.

Meta has removed Iran's spiritual leader, the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Facebook and Instagram accounts. Meta told news agency AFP that the accounts were removed because they were found to be in violation of the company's policy regarding dangerous organizations and individuals.

Khamenei, who has been in charge of Iran for 35 years, has had five million followers on Instagram.

Meta did not specifically mention the war declared by Israel against the extremist organization Hamas, but Khamenei has, among other things, expressed his support for Hamas's October attack.

