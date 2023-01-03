Iran | Media: The use of headscarves by Iranian women will also be controlled in cars

According to the BBC, the dress of Iranian women will be monitored through video cameras installed in cities.

Iran’s the police are starting to more strictly control the use of women’s hijab scarves in cars as well, says news agency AFP, citing media sources.

According to the BBC’s Global News podcast, women traveling in cars are monitored by video cameras installed in the city.

If you don’t follow the government’s dress code, you will receive a text message ordering you to come to the police station within ten days, reports the BBC. It is not yet known what the consequences of violating the order will be.

The headscarf requirement is part of the Nazer-1 program launched by the Iranian administration in 2020, which aims to control the use of women’s headscarves in cars as well.

AFP quoted the Iranian Fars news agency as saying that a “new phase” is now being put into operation in the Nazer-1 program.

Iran’s protests began in September after the 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died as a result of being beaten by the police. Amini was arrested for careless use of the scarf.

Prosecutor General of Iran Mohammad Jafar Montazeri told in early December about the abolition of the moral police, whose duties have recently included monitoring the use of the hijab.

It was believed that supervision would decrease with the abolition, even though the headscarf requirement is still enshrined in law.

However, many researchers have considered Montazer’s statement as a mere delusion.