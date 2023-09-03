Sunday, September 3, 2023
Iran | Media: Iran acquired several Russian combat training aircraft

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 3, 2023
in World Europe
0


Iran’s semi-official news agency Tasmin reported on Saturday that several Russian fighter jets have arrived at the Shahid Babei airbase.

Iran’s the semi-official Tasnim news agency claims that Iran’s air force has received a batch of Russian combat training aircraft “to improve its training and combat capability”.

This is reported by AFP, which bases its information on several Iranian media.

Tasnim said on Saturday that “several Yakovlev Yak-130 trainers” have arrived at the Shahid Babei Air Base in Isfahan, central Iran.

According to Tasnim, the communications department of the armed forces had said that the combat training aircraft were received from Russia as part of Iran’s “arms agreement with the Russian Federation”.

Mixed Both Russia and Iran are subject to sanctions that limit international trade. During the past year, the countries have concluded bilateral agreements promoting military cooperation, among other things.

In March, Iran announced that it had signed an agreement with Russia to acquire the Russian Sukhoi Su-35 fighter fleet.

Ukraine and many of its Western allies have accused Iran of supplying Russia with weapons for its war of aggression in Ukraine.

Iran has repeatedly denied the allegations.

United States stated in Februarythat Iran and Russia are “expanding their unprecedented defense partnership”.

White House Press Secretary John Kirby estimated at the time that Iran could seek to strengthen its armed forces with the help of Russia.

According to Kirby, Iran had delivered more than 400 drones to Russia since August of last year. In the same context, Kirby said that Iran intends to buy attack helicopters, research and combat training aircraft from Russia.

Iran currently has mostly Soviet-era Russian MiG and Sukhoi fighters, along with some Chinese fighters.

