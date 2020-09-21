Highlights: Uproar over a top US official’s claim about Iran’s nuclear program

US official says Iran can make nuclear weapons by the end of this year

Seeing this threat coming from Iran, America is going to impose new economic sanctions against Tehran

Tehran / Washington

The claim of a top US official regarding Iran’s nuclear program has caused a panic in West Asia. A US official has said that Iran could make nuclear weapons by the end of this year. Seeing this threat coming from Iran, America is going to impose new economic sanctions against Tehran. It is being told that on Monday, the US may impose sanctions against two dozen people and organizations associated with Iran.

The US official claimed that Iran was continuing its nuclear weapons program despite US sanctions. He said that Iran has enough radioactive material to make it a nuclear weapon by the end of this year. He said that Iran is building long-range missiles with the help of North Korea. However, he did not present any evidence to support his claim.

The United States is going to impose sanctions against two dozen people and organizations of Iran in view of this growing threat from Iran. They are accused of involvement in Iran’s missile, nuclear weapons and other conventional weapons programs. The US is going to impose the new sanctions at a time when Donalt Trump wants to reduce Iran’s regional influence. Not only this, they have made Israel friendships with the UAE and Bahrain.

UAE-Bahrain and Israel have formed a major front against Iran. Trump hopes that pro-Israel votes from this front can get him to the presidential election. The US official said, “Iran and North Korea have increased cooperation again, including parts needed for missiles. Trump is expected to issue an executive order on sanctions on Iran today.