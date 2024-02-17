Massacre in Iran. A man opened fire and killed 12 relatives in a small town in the southeast of the Islamic Republic. Among the victims, reports the Iranian agency IRNA which cites the authorities of the province of Kerman, there are several children, the father and the brother of the perpetrator of the massacre who is believed to be a thirty-year-old. According to IRNA news, he entered several houses armed with a Kalashnikov after a family quarrel.