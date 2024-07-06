Iran: Masoud Pezeshkian wins presidential election in runoff

Moderate Massoud Pezeshkian urged Iranians to stand by him “along the difficult road that lies ahead”, after defeating ultra-conservative Said Jalili in the Islamic Republic’s presidential runoff. Iranians turned out in larger numbers than in the first round and elected their first reformist president in two decades. Pezeshkian received more than 16 million votes, or about 54 percent, and Jalili more than 13 million, or about 44 percent, out of about 30 million votes cast, said election authority spokesman Mohsen Eslami. Voter turnout was 49.8 percent, Eslami added, compared with a record low of about 40 percent in the first round on June 28.

Pezeshkian ran on a platform aimed at reconnecting with the West and loosening rigid social policies, especially towards women. Jalili, on the other hand, a former negotiator on the nuclear program during the presidency of hawk Mohammoud Ahmadinejad, had promised to increase the confrontation with those who imposed sanctions on Tehran and called for harsher penalties for women who do not wear the veil properly. Faced with the choice between a cautious reformer and an intransigent politician, part of the electorate (even conservatives) overcame their traditional apathy or decided to change sides and vote for Pezeshkian.

The president-elect has pledged to promote a pragmatic foreign policy, ease tensions over stalled negotiations with major powers to revive the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Nuclear Deal (JCPOA), improve social policies and work for greater political pluralism. Many Iranians remain skeptical about his ability to keep his campaign promises, as the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and not the president, is the Islamic Republic’s supreme authority. Not to mention that Pezeshkian’s government will now have to deal with a parliament entirely controlled by ultraconservatives. “Dear Iranian people, the elections are over and this is just the beginning of our cooperation. A difficult road lies ahead. It can only be easy with your cooperation, empathy and trust,” Pezeshkian wrote on social media. “I extend my hand to you,” he added.

Iran has not allowed a reformist to run for president for years. Analysts are fairly unanimous in believing that the establishment has gone to such a length to incentivize voter turnout and legitimize the system, which is openly contested by the large protest movement that arose in 2022, after the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police.and criticized for its inability to resolve a permanent economic crisis. Pezeshkian’s election offers Iran the opportunity to soften its international image, while ties with allies such as Russia and China remain essential. Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin was among the first to congratulate him, expressing his hope that relations between the two “friendly nations” will strengthen.

Iran, who is President Pezeshkian

A doctor of Azerbaijani origin, who was little known before his candidacy, Pezeshkian raised three children alone after his wife died in an accident. A parliamentarian for two decades, he spoke out against the government’s lack of transparency during the nationwide protests sparked by the death of young Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in September 2022. A trained heart surgeon, he served as health minister under former reformist president Mohammad Khatami (1997-2005).

He has been outspoken in criticizing the government over the issue of compulsory hijab, but has never gone so far as to call for the repeal of compulsory veiling for women. He is a supporter of the deal on the Iranian nuclear program (JCPOA) and has promised to improve relations with the United States, accusing his conservative rivals of ruining the economy by not doing enough to revive the JCPOA, from which the US under Trump unilaterally withdrew in 2018, but which had led to the lifting of some sanctions. Pezeshkian was supported by Khatami (who had abstained in the parliamentary elections in March) and by former Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

While condemning the administration of the late President Ebrahim Raisi because he is incapable of solving the country’s problems, he has never come to openly criticize the Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. He has also supported the regime’s basic principles, according to which the United States is the main cause of tensions in the region.