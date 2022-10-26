Iran | Mahsa Amin’s mourning period ended – security forces fired into the crowd at the memorial service

Thousands of mourners gathered in Saqqez, the hometown of Mahsa Amin, who died at the hands of the chastity police. There were also protests in other cities.

in Iran security forces have clashed with demonstrators who died in September Mahsa Aminin at the memorial service.

According to the Norwegian human rights organization Hengaw, the security forces fired tear gas and bullets into the crowd. There is no information on injured or dead so far.

A memorial service was held at the cemetery of Amin’s hometown of Saqqez in northern Iran on Wednesday. In the afternoon, the authorities shut down the internet in Saqqez for “security reasons”, news agencies reported.

Today on Wednesday, 40 days have passed since Mahsa Amin’s death, when a commemorative party is traditionally organized to mark the end of the mourning period.

Mahsa Amini, 22, died on September 16 after being arrested by chastity police in Tehran for violating the dress code. She is also known as Jina Amini.

Amin’s death has sparked protests in Iran, the largest in at least three years. They have a dead human rights organization According to Iran Human Rights at least 234 people.

Demonstrations show no signs of abating. On Wednesday, demonstrations were also organized in other Iranian cities.

The protests, largely led by young women, have called for the repeal of dress codes, the abolition of the chastity police and, increasingly, the resignation of Iran’s leaders and a revolution.

“This is going to be a year of blood, Sejed Ali,” the crowd shouted, according to the AFP news agency. The shout refers to Iran’s supreme religious leader, the Grand Ayatollah Sejed to Ali Khamenei.

In Saqqez, located in Iranian Kurdistan, slogans were also shouted for Kurdistan.

of Saqqez According to Iran’s official news agency Irna, around 2,000 people gathered at the cemetery, chanting the protest slogan “Women, life, freedom”.

According to Hengaw, the center of Saqqez was almost deserted, and more people were constantly pouring into the cemetery. According to AFP, the line of cars stretched for about five kilometers.

“Death to the dictator,” chanted protesters next to the city’s cemetery, and cars honked their horns.

Many continued their journey to the governor’s office in the city center, news agency AFP reported. According to the human rights organization Hengaw, strikes were organized in Saqqez and other Iranian cities.

Governor of Kurdistan Esmail Zarei-Kousha denied as “completely incorrect” the information that the roads leading to the city were closed. According to him, the situation in the city was calm.

Iran imposed sanctions on European Union authorities and organizations on Wednesday. It was a response to the sanctions imposed by the EU on Iran’s chastity police and the Iranian authorities involved in suppressing the protests.