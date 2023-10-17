Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Iran | Mahsa Amin’s lawyer gets a year in prison for “propaganda”

October 17, 2023
The lawyer had spoken to the media about Mahsa Amin’s case. A year in prison is the maximum sentence for such a charge.

in Iran a lawyer who represented a person who died in the premises of the chastity police has been sentenced to one year in prison Mahsa Aminin parents in court. Saleh Nikbakht was convicted of “propaganda directed against the state”, local media reported on Tuesday.

Mahsa Amini, 22, died in September 2022 after being arrested by the chastity police for an improperly worn headscarf in Tehran. The death of a young Kurdish woman triggered widespread protests.

Lawyer Nikbakht had spoken to foreign and local media about Amin’s case. A year in prison is the maximum sentence for such a charge.

Nikbakht is not currently in custody. He is awaiting the outcome of an appeal against his sentence.

Hundreds of people were killed in the protests caused by Amin’s death when security forces fired into the crowds. Security officials also lost their lives. Thousands of protesters were arrested.

