Iran | Mahsa Amin’s family was denied access to their daughter’s grave on the anniversary of her death

Saturday marked one year since Mahsa Amini died at the hands of the Iranian police.

Iran’s authorities blocked on Saturday Mahsa Aminin family from holding a memorial service for their daughter, who died at the hands of the Iranian police a year ago, the news agency AFP reports.

Mahsa Amin’s father was taken by Iranian security authorities Amjad Amin’s arrested earlier Saturday and warned him against holding a memorial service for his daughter at her grave, human rights groups reported, according to AFP.

Amini is now under house arrest, and the family home is surrounded by Iranian security forces.

Amin’s parents had said earlier this week that despite the warnings, they would hold a traditional and religious anniversary ceremony at their daughter’s grave.

Iranian security forces have prevented access to the grave, human rights organizations say.

22 years old Mahsa Amini died a year ago after the police arrested her for breaking the headscarf rule.

Amin’s death sparked widespread protests in Iran, where Iranian security forces did not spare violence. According to human rights organizations, more than 500 people died in the protests during the year. Hundreds of people were injured and thousands were arrested. During the year, Iran carried out seven executions related to protests.

of the United States president Joe Biden stated on Friday that Mahsa Amin’s story does not end with her brutal death.

“He sparked a historic movement that has impacted Iran and people around the world,” Biden wrote in a statement.

Mahsa Amin’s death has been remembered around the world.

Iranian state media reported on Saturday that Iran’s president Ebrahim Raisi had met families whose relatives had worked in Iran’s security forces and died in the mass protests that followed Mahsa Amin’s death, AFP says.