Saturday, September 16, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Iran | Mahsa Amin’s family was denied access to their daughter’s grave on the anniversary of her death

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 16, 2023
in World Europe
0
Iran | Mahsa Amin’s family was denied access to their daughter’s grave on the anniversary of her death

Saturday marked one year since Mahsa Amini died at the hands of the Iranian police.

Iran’s authorities blocked on Saturday Mahsa Aminin family from holding a memorial service for their daughter, who died at the hands of the Iranian police a year ago, the news agency AFP reports.

Mahsa Amin’s father was taken by Iranian security authorities Amjad Amin’s arrested earlier Saturday and warned him against holding a memorial service for his daughter at her grave, human rights groups reported, according to AFP.

Amini is now under house arrest, and the family home is surrounded by Iranian security forces.

Amin’s parents had said earlier this week that despite the warnings, they would hold a traditional and religious anniversary ceremony at their daughter’s grave.

Iranian security forces have prevented access to the grave, human rights organizations say.

22 years old Mahsa Amini died a year ago after the police arrested her for breaking the headscarf rule.

See also  Why there is often a mini door in trucks

Amin’s death sparked widespread protests in Iran, where Iranian security forces did not spare violence. According to human rights organizations, more than 500 people died in the protests during the year. Hundreds of people were injured and thousands were arrested. During the year, Iran carried out seven executions related to protests.

of the United States president Joe Biden stated on Friday that Mahsa Amin’s story does not end with her brutal death.

“He sparked a historic movement that has impacted Iran and people around the world,” Biden wrote in a statement.

Mahsa Amin’s death has been remembered around the world.

Iranian state media reported on Saturday that Iran’s president Ebrahim Raisi had met families whose relatives had worked in Iran’s security forces and died in the mass protests that followed Mahsa Amin’s death, AFP says.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi met with families whose relatives who worked in the security forces had died in the protests. Picture: Office of the President of Iran

See also  Policy Junkkari: The downtown problem is that the party is flirting with two Santa Clauses

#Iran #Mahsa #Amins #family #denied #access #daughters #grave #anniversary #death

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result