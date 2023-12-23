Iranian security forces have confiscated the plaque of the EU Sakharov Prize 2023 recently awarded to Mahsa Amini. Kurdish human rights activists denounced it. Amini's family's lawyer, Mohammad Saleh-Nikbakht, was reportedly intercepted and interrogated at Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport last night after arriving from France, where he received the award on behalf of the family. The prize, along with the lawyer's cell phone and passport, were confiscated by security forces at the airport.