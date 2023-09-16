Amjad Amini, the father of Mahsa, who died exactly one year ago in Tehran after being placed in custody by the moral police because she did not wear the veil correctly, was arrested this morning, while leaving her home in Saqqez, only to be released after a few hours. The NGO Hengaw, which deals with the protection of human rights, and various Iranian dissident accounts on social media made this known. According to Hangaw, Amjad Amini was picked up by the Revolutionary Guards who showed up in the morning in front of his residence on Mamosta Hajjar Street, in the university district of Saqqez. The man was transferred to an unknown location, immediately released and then placed under house arrest. In recent days, as the anniversary of his daughter’s death approached and the anti-government protests that exploded immediately afterwards, the man had been placed under surveillance and was asked not to hold ceremonies to commemorate Mahsa.

Als der Vater von #JinaMahsaAmini heute zum Grab seiner Tochter wollte haben die Revolutionsgarden ihn verhaftet. Bitte teilt diese Botschaft, damit die ganze Welt das wahre Gesicht dieses Regimes sieht. They are unmenschlich, but werden die Menschlichkeit nicht besiegen. pic.twitter.com/b1pKp1SWjk — Düzen Tekkal (@DuezenTekkal) September 16, 2023

Demonstrations and shootings

Meanwhile, on the first anniversary of the woman’s death, hundreds of protesters gathered in Tehran. And the security forces opened fire, shooting at some people who were demonstrating. Some protesters were arrested in the Iranian capital, near the University of Tehran and Azadi Square. Officers blocked access to cemeteries where protesters killed in clashes during last year’s demonstrations are buried.





The protests

Yesterday we saw graffiti and banners against the Islamic Republic in Tehran and slogans against the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei shouted by about a hundred people in the streets of Zahedan. The street protest against the ayatollahs’ regime returns, despite blanket bans and arrests, on the eve of the first anniversary of Mahsa Amini’s death.







The Sunni imam of the Zahedan mosque, in the south-eastern province of Sistan Baluchistan, explicitly remembered during yesterday’s prayer the young Mahsa and the wave of protests that followed her death with over 500 people dead and more than 20 thousand arrested . The live broadcast of his sermon was censored with a temporary blocking of internet access but after the prayer at least a hundred people marched through the streets shouting slogans. “We will not forget the Zahedan massacre”, some shouted, referring to September 30, 2022, remembered as “bloody Friday”, a day of very harsh clashes in the city during anti-government protests which led to the death of 4 officers and about a hundred demonstrators.

The uprising for Mahsa went on for months

The revolt for Mahsa, with the cry of “woman, life and freedom”, went on for months in various cities of the country but in Zahedan the demonstrations continued regularly almost every Friday after Islamic prayer, even when activists in other Iranian cities they stopped demonstrating.

In the last week, around thirty activists have already been arrested while security measures have been significantly strengthened in the main cities and also in the capital Tehran where yesterday there were banners for Mahsa hanging from overpasses and activists writing protest messages against the Republic Islamic on the walls of houses in some neighborhoods. For days, the province of Iranian Kurdistan has been particularly locked down where agents had asked citizens not to protest, threatening to open fire in case of disobedience.

In Saqqez, the Kurdish city where Mahsa Amini was originally from, the hotels did not accept guests from outside and the young woman’s tomb is monitored by cameras, while the family has received pressure not to hold ceremonies tomorrow and her father Amjad’s movements are under surveillance.

United States President Joe Biden wanted to remember “every brave Iranian citizen who has been killed, injured or imprisoned by the regime of Iran for peacefully calling for democracy and his fundamental rights”, celebrating Mahsa Amini and defining the movement as “historic” of dispute. The USA and Great Britain have decided on new sanctions as has the EU which is preparing to launch a tenth package of restrictive measures against four people and six entities responsible for serious human rights violations in Iran. “The EU and its Member States reaffirm their strong support for the fundamental rights of Iranian women and men and their aspirations,” said the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, urging the Tehran authorities to respect civil and political rights.