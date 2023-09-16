Amjad Amini, the father of Mahsa, the girl who died exactly one year ago in Tehran after being placed in custody by the moral police because she did not wear the veil correctly, was arrested in the last few hours while leaving his home in Saqqez. Shortly thereafter, he was reportedly released. This was made known by the NGO ‘Hengaw’ and various Iranian dissident accounts on social media.

In recent days, as the anniversary of his daughter’s death approached and the anti-government protests that exploded immediately afterwards, the man had been placed under surveillance and was asked not to hold ceremonies to commemorate Mahsa.