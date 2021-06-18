Tehran (agencies)

The Iranians voted yesterday to choose a new president of the republic, amid an explicit preference for the conservative candidate, Ibrahim Raisi, and a relatively weak participation in the elections taking place, in the midst of an economic and social crisis.

Four of the seven candidates who qualified from the Guardian Council remained in the race. The council faced criticism after it excluded prominent names that had submitted their candidacy, which raised concerns about the negative impact of this on participation.

In the absence of a strong contender, the conservative head of the judiciary, Ebrahim Raisi, 60, appears in a position to win a four-year term, succeeding Hassan Rouhani, who is not eligible to run for a third consecutive term.

Raisi was appointed in 2019 as head of the judiciary. A few months after his appointment, the United States imposed sanctions on him.

Raisi’s victory, if it is achieved, will strengthen the conservative movement’s hold on the joints of the ruling bodies in Iran, after its victory in the Shura Council (Parliament) elections last year.

Early voters came to the polling stations. Until the afternoon, while morning problems were recorded with some electronic ballot boxes.

More than 59 million Iranians were invited to vote in the polling stations, which opened until midnight, with a deadline extended for an additional two hours. Results are expected by noon today.

However, a few opinion polls conducted in Iran and local media outlets expected the participation rate to be around 40 percent.

In the absence of any official statistics, Fars News Agency, which is considered close to the conservatives, reported that the turnout until yesterday afternoon was about 23 percent.

Participation in the presidential elections that took place four years ago was 73 percent, while the legislative elections in February 2020 witnessed a record abstention of 57 percent. The country witnessed a campaign without much enthusiasm, and pictures and election slogans were scarce, except for those of my president.

On the streets of the capital, opinions varied between voters and those who chose not to vote.

The Guardian Council granted eligibility to five candidates who are conservatives, and two are reformists. 3 of those withdrew last Wednesday.

Raisi faces Mohsen Rezaei, the former commander of the Revolutionary Guards, MP Amir Hossein Qazizadeh Hashemi, and reformist Abdel Nasser Hemmati, governor of the Central Bank since 2018 until his candidacy.

Raisi won 38 percent of the vote in the 2017 elections, and held several positions over the decades, especially in the judiciary.

Some residents of the capital, Tehran, have publicly expressed their unwillingness to vote. Al-Najjar Hussein Ahmed said: “I will not vote today,” adding that officials “did not do anything” to improve the situation.

“The current situation leaves us with no other choice but to remain silent and stay at home, in the hope that this will make our voices heard,” he added.

In Iran, the president has executive powers and forms the government. The elections will end the Rouhani era, which began in 2013 and was punctuated by a relative openness to the West, and the conclusion of the 2015 agreement between Tehran and major powers over Iran’s nuclear program, after years of tension.

The agreement allowed for the lifting of sanctions on Tehran, in exchange for curbs on its nuclear activities. But its effects almost ended when former US President Donald Trump decided to withdraw his country from it and re-impose severe economic sanctions on Iran.

The elections coincide with discussions taking place in Vienna between Iran and the parties to the agreement, with indirect US participation, in an effort to revive it. The candidates expressed their support for the priority of lifting sanctions, and their commitment to the nuclear agreement, if this is achieved.