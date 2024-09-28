Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was transferred to a safe location inside the country this Saturday (28), “with enhanced security measures”, following the death of Hezbollah’s number one, Hassan Nasrallah, two regional officials said. to the agency Reuters.

The measure was taken after an official statement by the Iranian supreme leader, stating that Tehran and its Muslim allies will continue “fighting to liberate Jerusalem” from Israel, a direct threat to the enemy country.

“It is obligatory for all Muslims to proudly support the people of Lebanon and Hezbollah with their resources and help them confront the usurping, cruel and evil regime (Israel),” declared Khamenei.

The leader of the Axis of Resistance, an informal alliance against Israel in the Middle East, also declared that he will make the “aggressor and evil enemy regret” the attacks against his allies, adding that the fate of the region will be decided by the “resistance forces ” led by Hezbollah.

Iran announced on Saturday that a top sub-general of its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard was also killed alongside Nasrallah in Friday’s attack. “Brigadier General Abbas Nilrushan was killed in Israel’s attack on Beirut, along with Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah,” the news agency said. Mehr.

The agency said Nilrushan was the deputy commander in charge of operations of the powerful Revolutionary Guards, while other media outlets said he was responsible for the Quds Force, the military body’s external arm, in Lebanon.

In recent weeks, Israel has eliminated most of Hezbollah’s top leaders in a series of targeted attacks, triggering an internal crisis within the terrorist group and leaving its future uncertain.

Following Khamenei’s statements, thousands of people protested in several cities in Iran to demand revenge for the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in the bombings launched by Israel against the southern suburbs of Beirut.

Hundreds of people participated in the marches in Palestine Square in Tehran, amid cries of “Revenge”, “Death to Israel and “Death to the United States, which they blame for the death of Nasrallah and thousands of Palestinians and Lebanese for supplying weapons to Tel Aviv, according to the state news agency Irna.

Iran is one of Lebanon’s main allies and the terrorist group Hezbollah, which it has supported since its founding in the 1980s, and one of its closest allies.