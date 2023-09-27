The Iranian Revolutionary Guard launched a satellite into orbit this Wednesday, September 27, to take images, amid new tensions with the Western countries for their nuclear and ballistic programs.

(You can read: Shocking video: groom dies in celebration shortly after his wedding due to ‘accidental shooting’)

The Nur-3 satellite – light in Farsi – was placed at an altitude of 450 kilometers from the earth to take images, reported Information Minister Issa Zarepour, according to PressTV.

“I congratulate the (Iranian) people, those involved in the aerospace industry and the experts of the IRGC (Revolutionary Guard) for their success,” he added.

This is the third satellite of this type put into orbit by Iran, after it managed to put the first Nur-1 into orbit in 2020, after several failures, and the launch of a second device in 2022.

The United States has repeatedly expressed concern about the Iranian space program as it suspects it has military objectives and may use that technology to develop ballistic missiles.

(We recommend: The desperate search for the missing detainees in Syrian prisons)

Iran, for its part, assures that the satellites have a civilian purpose and lack military components.

The launch of the satellite occurs amid new tensions between Western countries and Iran over the Iranian nuclear program.

In mid-September, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported that Tehran had banned several of the agency’s inspectors, which would affect controls over the Iranian nuclear program.

(Keep reading: Netanyahu says at the UN that Israel is close to an agreement with Saudi Arabia)

Iran defended the veto of several IAEA inspectors and accused the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Germany of “politicizing” the international organization. Iran has been increasing its production of enriched uranium for months, and it has reached levels close to that necessary for the construction of atomic bombs.

You can also read:

EFE