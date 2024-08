Billboard with photo of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and late Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iran’s Islamic regime has launched a comprehensive investigation into the death of Hamas terrorist leader Ismail Haniyeh, which has already resulted in the arrest of 20 people, including individuals in positions of trust within the country’s security sector.

According to information from The New York Timesthose detained include high-ranking intelligence officers, military officers and employees of an army-run guesthouse in Tehran. The names of the arrested employees and their specific roles have not been released.

Iranian authorities attribute the attack last Wednesday (31) that culminated in the death of the Palestinian terrorist to Israel, which, in turn, did not claim responsibility for the act. Haniyeh was in Iran witnessing the inauguration of President Masoud Pezeshkian.

According to the Teamsthe intensity of Iran’s investigation reflects the seriousness of the security breach that allowed the attack inside a heavily guarded compound in the country’s capital. According to the American newspaper, Haniyeh’s death prompted Iran to conduct a complete review of its security protocols for senior officials, with changes to security teams and replacement of electronic equipment.

The country is currently on a state of “full alert” to try to capture members who may have participated in the attack that eliminated Haniyeh.