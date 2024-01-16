Tension in the Middle East has increased a little more after Iran attacked targets of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group and “spies of the Zionist regime (Israel)” with missiles in Syria and Iraq, with which he said he wanted to avenge the victims of the Kerman attack.

The Iranian bombings come amid high tension in the region, which began with the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 and the war in Gaza, and that has been spreading throughout the area, especially in the Red Sea with the actions of the Houthis, allies of Tehran.

The Revolutionary Guard began the attacks in the early morning, shortly after midnight, and launched a total of 24 “Kheibar Shekan” missiles. (Castle Destroyer) against “anti-Iranian” targets in Syria and Iraq, which caused at least four deaths in Iraqi Kurdistan, according to a statement from the military body.

Eleven of those missiles were launched at the Israeli “Mossad headquarters” in Erbil, the capital of the Iraqi region, in which four Israeli spies died, according to the version of the elite corps.

Iran said it wanted to avenge the victims of the Kerman attack.

Iraqi security sources confirmed that at least eight missiles landed near the US consulate.

The other 13 missiles were directed against targets in Syria of the IS, the group that claimed responsibility for the double attack in Kerman which caused 94 deaths on January 3, near the grave of Qasem Soleimani, an Iranian general who headed the Quds Force of the Revolutionary Guard until he was killed by the US in 2020 in a bombing in Iraq.

Iranian authorities claimed that the attacks are retaliation for the Kerman attack; of another attack that cost the lives of 11 police officers in Sistan Balochistan last December and for the death of Iranian commanders and the so-called Axis of Resistance in recent weeks in Syria and Iraq.

“Iran has the legitimate right to deal with threats to the country's national security,” said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Naser Kananí, according to the Mehr agency.

“The operations (bombings) are part of Tehran's just punishment of those who have acted against the country's security,” the diplomat stated.

Missile attack launched by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Arbil.

After the attacks, the Revolutionary Guard assured that they would find “the petty terrorist groups wherever they are and we will punish them according to their terrible acts,” according to a statement released by the official state agency IRNA.

To further underline the message, the Iranian authorities unveiled a new mural in Tehran's central Palestine Square in which missiles are seen in mid-flight and in Hebrew and Persian it says: “Prepare your coffins,” IRNA reported.

The responses of the US, Iraq and Kurdistan

The response from the United States was immediate and Washington called the Iranian attacks “reckless” and “inaccurate” and assured that there were no injuries among US personnel in Iraq and Syria. and that no damage has been reported to US facilities either.

For its part, The Government of Iraq summoned the Iranian chargé d'affaires in Baghdad, to whom it delivered a formal protest over the missile attack carried out and assured that he will present a complaint to the UN Security Council for the “Iranian aggression” against safe residential places with ballistic missiles, which caused civilian casualties.”

The Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan, Masrour Barzani, condemned the “cowardly attack against the people of the Kurdistan Region” on his official X account (formerly Twitter).

Attack in Irbil, capital of the Kurdistan Region,

The Iranian attack occurs at a time of maximum tension in the Middle East, with Israel's war in Gaza, in which more than 24,000 people have died, which little by little seems to be spreading to new fronts, with the presence in all of them from Tehran's allies.

Iran captains the so-called Axis of Resistance, an informal alliance formed by militant organizations such as Hezbollah, the Houthi rebels of Yementhe Islamist movement Hamas and the Islamic Jihad, among other groups.

Faced with accusations from Washington that Tehran is behind the Houthis and other groups, Iran has repeatedly insisted that members of the Axis of Resistance act on their own and do not take orders from it.

The hottest spot right now is the Red Sea, where the Houthis are attacking commercial ships, which has led to bombings by the United States and the United Kingdom against Yemen.

EFE