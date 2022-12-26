Iranian authorities have ordered a flight of Mahan Air Flight, bound from Tehran to Dubai, to make an emergency landing on the island of Kish. And they “forced the wife and daughter of former footballer Ali Daei off the plane”, who is facing threats and retaliation from the government for his support in the protests. This is what BBC.monitoring journalist Kian Sharifi writes on Twitter, adding that Daei, who was not on board the plane, made it known that his family was not arrested.

The Iran International website writes that Daei’s wife would have been banned from leaving the country because of “her activities in favor of the strikes”, according to the Tasnim and Isna agencies, according to which the woman would have circumvented “with an illegal action” the prohibition.

The former footballer, whose passport was confiscated, replied that his wife and daughter embarked “completely legally to go to Dubai, if there had been a ban on leaving it would have emerged at the time of passport control No one has yet given me an answer for what happened, did they want to arrest terrorists?”, he declared, reiterating that his wife and daughter were taken off the plane but would not be arrested.