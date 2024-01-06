Roya Heshmati, a Kurdish girl found guilty of defying the hijab law in Iran for appearing in public with her head uncovered, was punished with 74 lashes. As Iranian opposition sources report on 'X', the girl refused to wear the hijab even during the punishment. “In the name of women, in the name of life, the chains of slavery have been broken,” Roya Heshmati said loudly as she was punished.

''I had to face my sentence of 74 lashes for violating the obligation to wear the hijab,'' Roya Heshmati wrote on social media. ''Accompanied by my lawyer, I entered the District 7 prosecutor's office deliberately removing my hijab. Ignoring the officials' orders, I stood my ground. An officer threatened further punishment if I did not comply, but I refused to wear the hijab,'' she said. ''I was handcuffed and taken to a basement, which resembled a medieval torture chamber,'' she added.

The terrible story describes an ''execution room, with concrete walls and a menacing execution bed. The judge asked me if I was okay and I remained silent, showing my resistance''. Roya Heshmati explains that she was ''ordered to prepare me for the whipping. I hung up my coat and scarf, refusing to wear the hijab despite their insistence. When the whippings began, I silently recited a poem about liberation and resistance. Despite the pain, I didn't let them see my suffering. After the punishment, I continued to defy their requests to wear the hijab, a symbol of my firm stance against oppression.”